Mason dismissed Cincinnati Colerain by a 45-19 count in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Mason opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Colerain through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Mason thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Comets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Mason and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Mason took on Fairfield on Sept. 15 at Fairfield High School.

