Lancaster Fairfield Union left no doubt in recording a 17-7 win over Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Lancaster Fairfield Union jumped in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 10-7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Bloom-Carroll on Sept. 15 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

