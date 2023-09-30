Mechanicsburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Milford Center Fairbanks 47-7 Friday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Mechanicsburg thundered in front of Milford Center Fairbanks 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 47-7.

The last time Mechanicsburg and Milford Center Fairbanks played in a 27-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Springfield Greenon on Sept. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

