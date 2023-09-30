Trotwood-Madison scored early and often in a 54-6 win over Dayton Ponitz in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Last season, Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Ponitz squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Dayton Ponitz.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Dayton Ponitz took on Dayton Meadowdale on Sept. 21 at Dayton Ponitz.

