Lima Central Catholic topped Lucas 34-27 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lucas, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Lima Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Lima Central Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-20 lead over Lucas.

The Thunderbirds held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley.

