Lima Perry overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 41-24 win against Cory-Rawson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cory-Rawson, as it began with a 12-0 edge over Lima Perry through the end of the first quarter.

The Commodores kept a 14-12 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Lima Perry jumped to a 21-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Commodores got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Perry faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Cory-Rawson took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 15 at Marion Elgin High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.