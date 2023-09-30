Youngstown Ursuline notched a win against Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary 34-20 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Youngstown Ursuline moved ahead of Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Youngstown Ursuline held on with a 20-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Chardon NDCL and Youngstown Ursuline took on Warren G. Harding on Sept. 15 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

