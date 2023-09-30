Mentor Lake Catholic posted a narrow 21-13 win over Parma Padua Franciscan on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Parma Padua Franciscan, as it began with a 13-0 edge over Mentor Lake Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Parma Padua Franciscan moved ahead by earning a 13-7 advantage over Mentor Lake Catholic at the end of the third quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cougars’ defeat of the Bruins.

Last season, Parma Padua Franciscan and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Parma Padua Franciscan faced off against Salem.

