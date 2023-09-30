Warren G. Harding knocked off Youngstown Boardman 38-20 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Warren G. Harding a 14-7 lead over Youngstown Boardman.

The Raiders opened a slim 28-14 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Warren G. Harding moved to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Warren G. Harding and Youngstown Boardman played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warren G. Harding faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Boardman took on Painesville Riverside on Sept. 15 at Painesville Riverside High School.

