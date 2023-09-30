Trenton Edgewood fought back from a slow start and rolled to 42-21 win over Hamilton Ross for an Ohio high school football victory at Trenton Edgewood High on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hamilton Ross, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Trenton Edgewood through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars kept a 28-14 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cougars held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Trenton Edgewood and Hamilton Ross squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Hamilton Ross took on Jackson on Sept. 15 at Jackson High School.

