Germantown Valley View dominated Middletown Madison 49-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 7-0 lead over Middletown Madison.

The Spartans registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Mohawks.

Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mohawks rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Middletown Madison squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Germantown Valley View faced off against Eaton and Middletown Madison took on Brookville on Sept. 15 at Middletown Madison Senior High School.

