Sunbury Big Walnut dismissed Columbus Worthington Kilbourne by a 49-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved in front of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolves.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-7.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 35-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Dublin Scioto and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville South on Sept. 15 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

