Marysville broke in front early and tripped Dublin Jerome for a 34-27 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Marysville jumped in front of Dublin Jerome 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Monarchs’ offense moved in front for a 21-10 lead over the Celtics at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dublin Jerome got within 21-17.

The Monarchs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

The last time Marysville and Dublin Jerome played in a 49-28 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dublin Jerome faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Marysville took on Grove City on Sept. 15 at Marysville High School.

