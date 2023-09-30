Ontario dismissed Marion Pleasant by a 45-14 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Ontario High on Sept. 29.

Ontario opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Ontario roared to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ontario faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Marion Pleasant took on Caledonia River Valley on Sept. 15 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

