Johnstown Northridge knocked off Hebron Lakewood 19-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Johnstown Northridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Hebron Lakewood trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 13-7.

The Vikings held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Johnstown Northridge and Hebron Lakewood played in a 34-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Granville and Hebron Lakewood took on Newark Licking Valley on Sept. 15 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

