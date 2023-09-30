Johnstown fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 36-24 win over Newark Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory at Newark Catholic High on Sept. 30.

Newark Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Johnstown at the end of the first quarter.

The Johnnies and the Green Wave dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Johnstown moved ahead of Newark Catholic 30-17 as the final quarter started.

The Green Wave rallied with a 7-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Johnnies prevailed.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Johnstown faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newark Catholic faced off against Utica and Johnstown took on Johnstown Northridge on Sept. 22 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

