Heath posted a narrow 21-14 win over Utica during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Heath and Utica fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Redskins enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Heath and Utica faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Utica faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Heath took on Zanesville on Sept. 15 at Heath High School.

