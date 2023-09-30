Newark Licking Valley finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 14-13 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Panthers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Licking Valley played in a 30-13 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley took on Hebron Lakewood on Sept. 15 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

