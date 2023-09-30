Pataskala Licking Heights earned a convincing 35-7 win over Zanesville for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville faced off against Heath and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Newark Catholic on Sept. 15 at Newark Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.