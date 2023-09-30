A swift early pace pushed Galion Northmor past Howard East Knox Friday 27-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Galion Northmor opened with a 14-0 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Howard East Knox inched back to a 20-6 deficit.

The Golden Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Galion Northmor faced off against Danville and Howard East Knox took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 15 at Howard East Knox High School.

