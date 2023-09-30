Van Wert topped Ottawa-Glandorf 28-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 31-16 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Van Wert faced off against Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf took on St. Marys on Sept. 15 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

