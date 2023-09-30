Lima Shawnee dented the scoreboard first, but St. Marys responded to earn a 49-12 decision at St. Marys on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lima Shawnee, as it began with a 6-0 edge over St. Marys through the end of the first quarter.

The Roughriders kept a 21-6 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

St. Marys roared to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Lima Shawnee faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, St. Marys faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Shawnee took on Defiance on Sept. 15 at Defiance High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.