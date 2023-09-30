A suffocating defense helped Wapakoneta handle Kenton 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Wapakoneta opened with a 14-0 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Wapakoneta jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Kenton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wapakoneta faced off against Van Wert and Kenton took on Celina on Sept. 15 at Celina High School.

