Gibsonburg recorded a big victory over Kansas Lakota 34-3 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Bears opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Gibsonburg charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

Last season, Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kansas Lakota faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg took on Tiffin Calvert on Sept. 16 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.