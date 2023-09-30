Tiffin Calvert handed Castalia Margaretta a tough 27-14 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tiffin Calvert opened with a 7-0 advantage over Castalia Margaretta through the first quarter.

The Senecas’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Castalia Margaretta got within 27-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Castalia Margaretta and Tiffin Calvert faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Castalia Margaretta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Gibsonburg and Castalia Margaretta took on Elmore Woodmore on Sept. 15 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

