A swift early pace pushed Tiffin Columbian past Clyde Friday 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tiffin Columbian thundered in front of Clyde 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Fliers at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Fliers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Tiffin Columbian and Clyde played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Huron in a football game.

