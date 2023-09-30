Richwood North Union earned a convincing 38-6 win over Springfield Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory at Springfield Northwestern High on Sept. 29.

Richwood North Union stormed in front of Springfield Northwestern 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

Richwood North Union jumped to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Northwestern faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Richwood North Union took on Urbana on Sept. 15 at Urbana High School.

