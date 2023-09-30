Springfield Shawnee recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 47-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Springfield Shawnee jumped in front of St. Paris Graham 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened an immense 40-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons outpointed the Braves 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Springfield Shawnee and St Paris Graham played in a 45-19 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and St Paris Graham took on London on Sept. 15 at London High School.

