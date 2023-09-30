Lewistown Indian Lake’s defense throttled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Lewistown Indian Lake a 27-0 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.

The Lakers registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Lewistown Indian Lake roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 15 at Bellefontaine High School.

