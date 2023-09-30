Urbana handled Springfield Kenton Ridge 41-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Urbana opened with a 28-0 advantage over Springfield Kenton Ridge through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Cougars got within 31-7.

Urbana jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Urbana and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Urbana faced off against Richwood North Union and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 15 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.