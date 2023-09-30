London topped Plain City Jonathan Alder 57-48 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

London darted in front of Plain City Jonathan Alder 22-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers rallied in the second quarter by making it 22-21.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with London and Plain City Jonathan Alder locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Red Raiders held on with a 22-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, London and Plain City Jonathan Alder squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, London faced off against St Paris Graham and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Sept. 15 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

