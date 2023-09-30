Defense dominated as Liberty Center pitched a 62-0 shutout of Hamler Patrick Henry on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 34-0 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry.

The Tigers opened an enormous 47-0 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Liberty Center pulled to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Liberty Center and Hamler Patrick Henry played in a 43-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Liberty Center faced off against Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Bryan on Sept. 15 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

