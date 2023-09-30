An early dose of momentum helped Wauseon to a 38-6 runaway past Delta on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Wauseon a 10-0 lead over Delta.

The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Wauseon and Delta played in a 7-3 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Delta faced off against Archbold and Wauseon took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 15 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

