Harrod Allen East dominated Spencerville 49-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Harrod Allen East High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 21-7 lead over Spencerville.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Bearcats were both scoreless.

Harrod Allen East jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Spencerville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Harrod Allen East faced off against Convoy Crestview and Spencerville took on Bluffton on Sept. 15 at Spencerville High School.

