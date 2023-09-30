Ada allows no points against Delphos Jefferson

Defense dominated as Ada pitched a 28-0 shutout of Delphos Jefferson for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Ada jumped in front of Delphos Jefferson 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Delphos Jefferson and Ada played in a 48-21 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Columbus Grove and Ada took on Leipsic on Sept. 15 at Ada High School.

Akron Manchester earns solid win over Massillon Tuslaw

Akron Manchester pushed past Massillon Tuslaw for a 19-7 win on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Akron Manchester moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Akron Manchester stormed to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Mustangs’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Akron Manchester faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Wooster Triway.

Albany Alexander shuts out Bidwell River Valley

A suffocating defense helped Albany Alexander handle Bidwell River Valley 21-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Albany Alexander moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Albany Alexander and Bidwell River Valley played in a 66-30 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Albany Alexander took on Wellston on Sept. 15 at Albany Alexander High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley shuts out Fairport Harbor Fairport

Andover Pymatuning Valley’s defense throttled Fairport Harbor Fairport, resulting in a 40-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Andover Pymatuning Valley an 8-0 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Lakers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 16-0 lead over the Skippers at the intermission.

Andover Pymatuning Valley stormed to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Girard on Sept. 15 at Girard High School.

Ansonia allows no points against New Paris National Trail

Defense dominated as Ansonia pitched a 30-0 shutout of New Paris National Trail in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Ansonia opened with an 8-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Blazers’ expense.

Ansonia steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ansonia and New Paris National Trail faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ansonia faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and New Paris National Trail took on New Lebanon Dixie on Sept. 15 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Antwerp escapes Haviland Wayne Trace in thin win

Antwerp topped Haviland Wayne Trace 30-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Haviland Wayne Trace, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Antwerp through the end of the first quarter.

The Archers kept a 24-21 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Archers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Antwerp and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Antwerp faced off against Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Hicksville on Sept. 15 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Archbold takes advantage of early margin to defeat Swanton

A swift early pace pushed Archbold past Swanton Friday 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Archbold and Swanton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Archbold faced off against Delta and Swanton took on Liberty Center on Sept. 15 at Swanton High School.

Ashtabula Lakeside darts past Jefferson with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Ashtabula Lakeside to a 44-14 runaway past Jefferson during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Lakeside a 24-0 lead over Jefferson.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Dragons and the Falcons were both scoreless.

Ashtabula Lakeside charged to a 36-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Jefferson took on Rocky River Lutheran West on Sept. 15 at Jefferson Area High School.

Ashtabula St. John holds off Windham

Ashtabula St. John topped Windham 36-33 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The last time Windham and Ashtabula St. John played in a 50-12 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Windham faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Ashtabula St. John took on Vienna Mathews on Sept. 21 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Ashville Teays Valley darts past Amanda-Clearcreek with early burst

Ashville Teays Valley left no doubt in recording a 34-21 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 14-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Vikings opened a colossal 28-7 gap over the Aces at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Aces rallied in the final quarter, but the Vikings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Circleville on Sept. 15 at Circleville High School.

Aurora allows no points against Tallmadge

A suffocating defense helped Aurora handle Tallmadge 38-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Aurora opened with a 21-0 advantage over Tallmadge through the first quarter.

The Green Men opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Aurora and Tallmadge were both scoreless.

The Green Men held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Aurora and Tallmadge played in a 31-30 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Bainbridge Paint Valley overcomes deficit and Piketon

Piketon cut in front to start, but Bainbridge Paint Valley answered the challenge to collect a 49-30 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Piketon High on Sept. 29.

Piketon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-0 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Redstreaks with a 24-8 lead over the Bearcats heading into the second quarter.

Piketon had a 30-28 edge on Bainbridge Paint Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats pulled off a stirring 21-0 fourth quarter to trip the Redstreaks.

The last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Piketon played in a 42-8 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Piketon faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Williamsport Westfall on Sept. 15 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Barnesville overwhelms Caldwell

Barnesville rolled past Caldwell for a comfortable 41-7 victory at Caldwell High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Barnesville moved in front of Caldwell 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense charged in front for a 41-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Barnesville and Caldwell were both scoreless.

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Shamrocks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Caldwell faced off against Belpre.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon defeats Willard

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-33 win over Willard in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 16-13 lead over Willard.

The Chieftains’ offense moved in front for a 32-26 lead over the Crimson Flashes at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon roared to a 66-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Kansas Lakota.

Beaver Eastern shuts out Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Defense dominated as Beaver Eastern pitched a 49-0 shutout of Willow Wood Symmes Valley in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Beaver Eastern steamrolled in front of Willow Wood Symmes Valley 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Beaver Eastern jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Beaver Eastern squared off with Racine Southern in a football game.

Bellbrook allows no points against Franklin

A suffocating defense helped Bellbrook handle Franklin 31-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Bellbrook opened with a 31-0 advantage over Franklin through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bellbrook and Franklin squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Franklin faced off against Carlisle and Bellbrook took on Kettering Alter on Sept. 15 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Bellefontaine defense stifles New Carlisle Tecumseh

Defense dominated as Bellefontaine pitched a 42-0 shutout of New Carlisle Tecumseh in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Bellefontaine darted in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Bellefontaine stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine and New Carlisle Tecumseh squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Sept. 15 at Bellefontaine High School.

Belmont Union Local defeats Cambridge

Belmont Union Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-14 win against Cambridge on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 14-7 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Jets’ offense steamrolled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Belmont Union Local jumped to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets chalked up this decision in spite of the Bobcats’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Cambridge and Belmont Union Local squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Cambridge faced off against Bellaire and Belmont Union Local took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Sept. 15 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Beloit West Branch allows no points against Alliance Marlington

A suffocating defense helped Beloit West Branch handle Alliance Marlington 56-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Beloit West Branch opened with a 21-0 advantage over Alliance Marlington through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Dukes’ expense.

Beloit West Branch steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Alliance Marlington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Alliance Marlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Beloit West Branch faced off against Warren Howland and Alliance Marlington took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Sept. 16 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Bethel-Tate allows no points against Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Defense dominated as Bethel-Tate pitched a 38-0 shutout of Batavia Clermont Northeastern in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Bethel-Tate jumped in front of Batavia Clermont Northeastern 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 19-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Bethel-Tate thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bethel-Tate and Batavia Clermont Northeastern played in a 18-14 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Bethel-Tate squared off with Batavia in a football game.

Resolve: Bloomdale Elmwood comes from behind to topple Arcadia

Arcadia’s advantage forced Bloomdale Elmwood to dig down, but it did to earn a 28-14 win Friday in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Arcadia started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Royals kept a 22-7 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Royals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-6 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Sept. 15 at Arcadia High School.

Bluffton allows no points against Convoy Crestview

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Convoy Crestview 21-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a thin 7-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Bluffton jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bluffton and Convoy Crestview faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bluffton faced off against Spencerville and Convoy Crestview took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 15 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley dominates Matamoras Frontier

Bowerston Conotton Valley earned a convincing 33-8 win over Matamoras Frontier in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Bowerston Conotton Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Matamoras Frontier through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier took on Pine Grove Valley on Sept. 15 at Pine Grove Valley High School.

Beallsville lets lead slip away in Bridgeport’s victory

Bridgeport seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 49-39 over Beallsville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beallsville, as it began with a 15-7 edge over Bridgeport through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 30-21 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Bridgeport moved to a 49-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bridgeport and Beallsville faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Beallsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bridgeport faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Beallsville took on Blacksville Clay-Battelle on Sept. 15 at Blacksville Clay-Battelle High School.

Brookville defense stifles Dayton Oakwood

Defense dominated as Brookville pitched a 35-0 shutout of Dayton Oakwood during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Brookville opened with a 13-0 advantage over Dayton Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Lumberjacks at halftime.

Brookville pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Dayton Oakwood faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Brookville faced off against Middletown Madison.

Brunswick shuts out Euclid

Brunswick’s defense throttled Euclid, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Blue Devils opened a slim 7-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Brunswick jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Brunswick and Euclid played in a 44-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Euclid faced off against Strongsville.

Bryan routs Metamora Evergreen

It was a tough night for Metamora Evergreen which was overmatched by Bryan in this 35-7 verdict.

Bryan opened with a 6-0 advantage over Metamora Evergreen through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bryan faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Metamora Evergreen took on Wauseon on Sept. 15 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central bests Wintersville Indian Creek

Cadiz Harrison Central recorded a big victory over Wintersville Indian Creek 32-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Huskies registered a 19-0 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Cadiz Harrison Central steamrolled to a 32-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against East Liverpool and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Utica on Sept. 15 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Caledonia River Valley exhales after close call with Shelby

Caledonia River Valley topped Shelby 28-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Caledonia River Valley opened with a 14-7 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Shelby moved ahead of Caledonia River Valley 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Vikings were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 15, Caledonia River Valley squared off with Marion Pleasant in a football game.

Camden Preble Shawnee delivers statement win over Lewisburg Tri-County North

Camden Preble Shawnee dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-22 win over Lewisburg Tri-County North on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Lewisburg Tri-County North squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against Arcanum and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Dayton Thurgood Marshall on Sept. 15 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Canal Winchester overcomes Westerville North

Canal Winchester handed Westerville North a tough 24-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense pulled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Westerville North battled back to make it 17-7 in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canal Winchester and Westerville North played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Westerville North faced off against Delaware Hayes and Canal Winchester took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 15 at Canal Winchester High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep allows no points against Richmond Heights

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s defense throttled Richmond Heights, resulting in a 47-0 shutout at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Greenwood Center Grove and Richmond Heights took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Sept. 16 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Canfield South Range dominates Girard in convincing showing

Canfield South Range left no doubt on Friday, controlling Girard from start to finish for a 49-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Canfield South Range a 14-7 lead over Girard.

The Raiders fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canfield South Range and Girard were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Girard faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canfield South Range faced off against Struthers and Girard took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Sept. 15 at Girard High School.

Canton Central Catholic slips past Mogadore

Canton Central Catholic posted a narrow 20-13 win over Mogadore for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton Central Catholic High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Mogadore and Canton Central Catholic squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Mogadore High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Alliance and Mogadore took on Galena Columbus on Sept. 16 at Mogadore High School.

Canton GlenOak pockets slim win over Massillon Jackson

Canton GlenOak finally found a way to top Massillon Jackson 21-16 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Canton GlenOak moved in front of Massillon Jackson 21-16 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canton GlenOak faced off against North Canton Hoover and Massillon Jackson took on Massillon Perry on Sept. 15 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Canton McKinley escapes close call with Uniontown Lake

Canton McKinley posted a narrow 29-22 win over Uniontown Lake during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Canton McKinley jumped in front of Uniontown Lake 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 23-7 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Uniontown Lake clawed to within 23-15 through the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Lake faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Canton McKinley faced off against Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake took on Louisville on Sept. 15 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Canton South breaks out early to defeat Wooster Triway

Canton South broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Wooster Triway 35-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Canton South darted in front of Wooster Triway 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Wooster Triway climbed back to within 28-14.

The Titans enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Canton South and Wooster Triway squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wooster Triway faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Canton South took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian on Sept. 15 at Canton South High School.

Carey collects victory over Sycamore Mohawk

Carey collected a solid win over Sycamore Mohawk in a 28-13 verdict in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Carey and Sycamore Mohawk faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Carey squared off with New Washington Buckeye Central in a football game.

Bloom-Carroll dominates Circleville Logan Elm in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Circleville Logan Elm which was overmatched by Bloom-Carroll in this 35-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Bloom-Carroll a 14-0 lead over Circleville Logan Elm.

Bloom-Carroll charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm played in a 41-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Sept. 15 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Carrollton survives for narrow win over Alliance

Carrollton topped Alliance 31-28 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Carrollton jumped in front of Alliance 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 21-13 gap over the Aviators at halftime.

Alliance clawed to within 31-28 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Alliance and Carrollton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Alliance faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Carrollton took on Akron Garfield on Sept. 15 at Carrollton High School.

Casstown Miami East denies Troy Christian’s challenge

Casstown Miami East eventually beat Troy Christian 26-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Casstown Miami East opened with a 13-0 advantage over Troy Christian through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense charged in front for a 20-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Troy Christian stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 20-7.

The Vikings held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Troy Christian faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Casstown Miami East faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and Troy Christian took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 15 at Troy Christian High School.

Cedarville shuts out Springfield Catholic Central

Cedarville’s defense throttled Springfield Catholic Central, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cedarville jumped in front of Springfield Catholic Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Cedarville jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cedarville and Springfield Catholic Central played in a 20-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Mechanicsburg and Cedarville took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 15 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Celina overcomes deficit and Lima Bath

Lima Bath dented the scoreboard first, but Celina responded to earn a 52-36 decision for an Ohio high school football victory at Lima Bath High on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lima Bath, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Celina through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 28-22 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Celina charged to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Celina and Lima Bath played in a 29-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Bath faced off against Elida and Celina took on Kenton on Sept. 15 at Celina High School.

Centerburg tops Mt. Gilead

Centerburg knocked off Mt. Gilead 28-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Centerburg a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Indians got within 7-3.

Centerburg thundered to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Centerburg faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Fredericktown on Sept. 15 at Mt Gilead High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston overcomes Mayfield

Chagrin Falls Kenston collected a solid win over Mayfield in a 38-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Chagrin Falls Kenston a 7-0 lead over Mayfield.

The Bombers registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Mayfield inched back to a 31-14 deficit.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Mayfield played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Chardon defense stifles Willoughby South

Defense dominated as Chardon pitched a 49-0 shutout of Willoughby South for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Chardon a 21-0 lead over Willoughby South.

The Hilltoppers opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.

Chardon pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chardon and Willoughby South played in a 56-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Willoughby South faced off against Lorain and Chardon took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Sept. 15 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Chardon NDCL’s speedy start jolts Cleveland John Hay

Chardon NDCL rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 34-7 win over Cleveland John Hay on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chardon NDCL faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Cleveland John Hay took on Cleveland John Adams on Sept. 15 at Cleveland John Adams High School.

Chesterland West Geauga overcomes Chagrin Falls

Chesterland West Geauga pushed past Chagrin Falls for a 21-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Chagrin Falls and Chesterland West Geauga played in a 21-17 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside.

Chillicothe Huntington tops Chillicothe Southeastern

It was a tough night for Chillicothe Southeastern which was overmatched by Chillicothe Huntington in this 47-12 verdict.

Chillicothe Huntington moved in front of Chillicothe Southeastern 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Huntsmen opened a huge 35-12 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Chillicothe Huntington charged to a 47-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington took on Chillicothe Unioto on Sept. 15 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Chillicothe Unioto defense stifles Frankfort Adena

Chillicothe Unioto’s defense throttled Frankfort Adena, resulting in a 52-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Chillicothe Unioto opened with a 21-0 advantage over Frankfort Adena through the first quarter.

The Shermans registered a 45-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Chillicothe Unioto steamrolled to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Frankfort Adena faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Huntington on Sept. 15 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace dominates Williamsport Westfall

It was a tough night for Williamsport Westfall which was overmatched by Chillicothe Zane Trace in this 42-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Zane Trace a 14-7 lead over Williamsport Westfall.

The Pioneers’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Chillicothe Zane Trace breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers chalked up this decision in spite of the Mustangs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Williamsport Westfall played in a 48-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Piketon and Williamsport Westfall took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 15 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Cincinnati Anderson crushes Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Anderson rolled past Morrow Little Miami for a comfortable 46-20 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 29-7 advantage over Morrow Little Miami through the first quarter.

The Raptors opened an immense 32-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Cincinnati Anderson roared to a 39-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Morrow Little Miami took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Cincinnati Country Day darts by Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Cincinnati Country Day handled Cincinnati Clark Montessori 49-8 in an impressive showing on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The Nighthawks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Nighthawks held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Country Day and Cincinnati Clark Montessori squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill overwhelms Reading

Cincinnati Indian Hill’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Reading 37-6 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Indian Hill and Reading squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Reading took on Cincinnati Madeira on Sept. 15 at Reading High School.

Cincinnati Mariemont holds off Cincinnati Madeira

Cincinnati Mariemont posted a narrow 21-14 win over Cincinnati Madeira in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mariemont a 9-0 lead over Cincinnati Madeira.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 14-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Madeira faced off against Reading and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Cincinnati Moeller takes down Cincinnati Elder

Cincinnati Moeller dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Cincinnati Elder for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Elder High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Moeller a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

The Fighting Crusaders opened a narrow 21-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Cincinnati Moeller thundered to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Elder squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Louisville St Xavier and Cincinnati Moeller took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Cincinnati Princeton dominates Fairfield in convincing showing

Cincinnati Princeton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fairfield 35-14 Friday on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Princeton darted in front of Fairfield 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Cincinnati Princeton moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Fairfield squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fairfield faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Princeton took on Hamilton on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian overcomes Cincinnati Hills Christian’s lead to earn win

Cincinnati Purcell Marian rallied from behind to knock off Cincinnati Hills Christian for a 29-6 verdict on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Hills Christian, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Cincinnati Purcell Marian through the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers kept a 9-6 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian roared to a 22-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Hills Christian squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Greenfield McClain on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Sycamore records thin win against Liberty Township Lakota East

Cincinnati Sycamore topped Liberty Township Lakota East 38-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Sycamore and Liberty Township Lakota East settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Sycamore enjoyed a meager margin over Liberty Township Lakota East with a 24-17 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Middletown on Sept. 15 at Middletown High School.

Cincinnati Taft overpowers Cincinnati Hughes in thorough fashion

Cincinnati Taft earned a convincing 45-7 win over Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Taft opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Hughes through the first quarter.

The Senators’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Big Red at halftime.

Cincinnati Taft thundered to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Hughes squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Hughes took on Hamilton Badin on Sept. 15 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Cincinnati Western Hills earns stressful win over Cincinnati Aiken

Cincinnati Western Hills finally found a way to top Cincinnati Aiken 16-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Western Hills faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Aiken took on Wilmington on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods earns narrow win over Kings Mill Kings

Cincinnati Winton Woods topped Kings Mill Kings 13-12 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Kings Mill Kings showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Cincinnati Winton Woods as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Knights.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Winton Woods played in a 23-16 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Kings Mill Kings took on Milford on Sept. 15 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Wyoming left no doubt in recording a 42-6 win over Cincinnati Deer Park during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Wyoming a 28-0 lead over Cincinnati Deer Park.

The Cowboys’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Cincinnati Deer Park responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 35-6.

The Cowboys held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Deer Park squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Indian Hill on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie defense stifles Goshen

Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s defense throttled Goshen, resulting in a 50-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie charged in front of Goshen 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie breathed fire to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Goshen played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Goshen faced off against Blanchester and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Harrison on Sept. 15 at Harrison High School.

Clayton Northmont earns stressful win over Huber Heights Wayne

Clayton Northmont topped Huber Heights Wayne 26-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Huber Heights Wayne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 17-7 advantage over the Thunderbolts at the end of the second quarter.

Huber Heights Wayne had a 24-14 edge on Clayton Northmont at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Thunderbolts’ defeat of the Warriors.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Clayton Northmont squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont took on Miamisburg on Sept. 21 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Cleveland Glenville darts by Cleveland Rhodes

Cleveland Glenville earned a convincing 42-6 win over Cleveland Rhodes in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Last season, Cleveland Glenville and Cleveland Rhodes squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cleveland James Ford Rhodes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Bradenton IMG.

Cleveland Heights thwarts Solon’s quest

Cleveland Heights pushed past Solon for a 42-28 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Cleveland Heights breathed fire to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets outpointed the Tigers 14-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cleveland Heights faced off against Mentor.

Cleves Taylor defeats Cincinnati Finneytown

Cleves Taylor left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Finneytown from start to finish for a 42-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Finneytown High on Sept. 29.

The last time Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Finneytown played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Finneytown faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Cleves Taylor took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Coldwater takes advantage of early margin to defeat Delphos St. John’s

Coldwater took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Delphos St. John’s 41-7 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Coldwater opened with a 14-0 advantage over Delphos St. John’s through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers’ offense thundered in front for a 35-7 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Coldwater jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Coldwater faced off against St. Henry and Delphos St. John’s took on Fort Recovery on Sept. 16 at Delphos St. John’s.

Columbiana Crestview survives for narrow win over Newton Falls

Columbiana Crestview finally found a way to top Newton Falls 20-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Newton Falls faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Campbell Memorial and Newton Falls took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Sept. 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Columbus Beechcroft rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Beechcroft earned a convincing 40-7 win over Columbus Mifflin in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Beechcroft an 8-7 lead over Columbus Mifflin.

The Cougars opened an immense 28-7 gap over the Punchers at the intermission.

Columbus Beechcroft charged to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Columbus East and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 15 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley takes down Cleveland VASJ

Columbus Bishop Hartley dominated Cleveland VASJ 51-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 22-0 lead over Cleveland VASJ.

The Hawks fought to a 44-7 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Cleveland VASJ clawed to within 44-13 through the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland VASJ and Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Cleveland VASJ took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Sept. 15 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready overpowers Whitehall-Yearling in thorough fashion

Columbus Bishop Ready unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Whitehall-Yearling 56-8 Friday on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 15-8 lead over Whitehall-Yearling.

The Silver Knights fought to a 42-8 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Ready pulled to a 56-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Whitehall-Yearling squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Sept. 15 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson allows no points against KIPP Columbus

Defense dominated as Columbus Bishop Watterson pitched a 51-0 shutout of KIPP Columbus on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Chardon and KIPP Columbus took on Columbus Northland on Sept. 15 at KIPP Columbus.

Columbus Eastmoor barely beats Columbus South

Columbus Eastmoor posted a narrow 30-24 win over Columbus South in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Columbus Eastmoor moved in front of Columbus South 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Bulldogs made it 22-16.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus South and Columbus Eastmoor faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus West on Sept. 15 at Columbus West.

Columbus Hamilton Township races in front to defeat Circleville

A swift early pace pushed Columbus Hamilton Township past Circleville Friday 55-19 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Hamilton Township a 14-0 lead over Circleville.

The Rangers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Columbus Hamilton Township thundered to a 48-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Circleville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Sept. 15 at Circleville High School.

Strong start sends Columbus Independence over Columbus Briggs

Columbus Independence broke in front early and tripped Columbus Briggs for an 18-12 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Briggs High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Independence a 10-0 lead over Columbus Briggs.

The 76ers opened a slim 18-6 gap over the Bruins at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bruins enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Independence and Columbus Briggs squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Columbus Independence High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Independence took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Sept. 15 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

Columbus Marion-Franklin outlasts Columbus Africentric

Columbus Marion-Franklin handed Columbus Africentric a tough 20-6 loss in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Africentric were both scoreless.

The Red Devils registered an 8-0 advantage at halftime over the Nubians.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Africentric squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus Independence on Sept. 15 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

Columbus Northland defense stifles Columbus Centennial

Columbus Northland’s defense throttled Columbus Centennial, resulting in a 51-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Columbus Northland a 14-0 lead over Columbus Centennial.

The Vikings opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Stars at the intermission.

Columbus Northland breathed fire to a 51-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Centennial faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus East and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Sept. 15 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus Walnut Ridge defense stifles Columbus West

Defense dominated as Columbus Walnut Ridge pitched a 36-0 shutout of Columbus West in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Scots fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Cowboys’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Scots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West played in a 42-0 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Columbus South and Columbus West took on Columbus Eastmoor on Sept. 15 at Columbus West.

Columbus Whetstone sprints past Columbus East

Columbus Whetstone notched a win against Columbus East 16-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Whetstone opened with an 8-6 advantage over Columbus East through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Columbus Whetstone and Columbus East were both scoreless.

The Braves held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus East and Columbus Whetstone played in a 38-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East took on Columbus Northland on Sept. 21 at Columbus Northland High School.

Columbus Grove sprints past Leipsic

Columbus Grove collected a solid win over Leipsic in a 28-14 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Columbus Grove darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Leipsic squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Leipsic faced off against Ada and Columbus Grove took on Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 15 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Corning Miller crushes Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Corning Miller controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-20 win against Lancaster Fisher Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Corning Miller moved in front of Lancaster Fisher Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a thin 17-7 gap over the Irish at halftime.

Corning Miller pulled to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

The last time Corning Miller and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 36-21 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Corning Miller faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Sept. 15 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Coshocton prevails over Byesville Meadowbrook

Coshocton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Byesville Meadowbrook 55-22 at Coshocton High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Coshocton a 14-6 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.

The Redskins opened an immense 35-14 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Coshocton jumped to a 55-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Coshocton and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Coshocton faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Warsaw River View on Sept. 15 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

Crown City South Gallia prevails over Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Crown City South Gallia handled Portsmouth Sciotoville East 46-8 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Crown City South Gallia moved in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Tartans at the intermission.

Crown City South Gallia jumped to a 46-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Crown City South Gallia faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Oak Hill and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Bradford on Sept. 15 at Bradford High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian allows no points against Navarre Fairless

A suffocating defense helped Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian handle Navarre Fairless 23-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Navarre Fairless were both scoreless.

The Royals registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Royals held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Navarre Fairless played in a 22-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Navarre Fairless faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian took on Canton South on Sept. 15 at Canton South High School.

Cuyahoga Heights shuts out Wickliffe

Defense dominated as Cuyahoga Heights pitched a 31-0 shutout of Wickliffe in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Heights a 14-0 lead over Wickliffe.

The Red Wolves registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Cuyahoga Heights and Wickliffe faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cuyahoga Heights faced off against Kirtland and Wickliffe took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 15 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Danville darts past Cardington-Lincoln with early burst

Danville broke to an early lead and topped Cardington-Lincoln 61-21 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Danville roared in front of Cardington-Lincoln 32-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense roared in front for a 54-14 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 61-21.

The last time Danville and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 28-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Danville faced off against Galion Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln took on Howard East Knox on Sept. 15 at Howard East Knox High School.

Dayton Centerville defeats Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-6 win over Beavercreek on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.

The Elks’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

Dayton Centerville breathed fire to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Elks held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Centerville faced off against Clayton Northmont and Beavercreek took on Springfield on Sept. 15 at Springfield High School.

Dayton West Carrollton squeezes past Piqua

Dayton West Carrollton topped Piqua 14-13 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Dayton West Carrollton a 7-0 lead over Piqua.

The two squads struggled a 7-7 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Piqua and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Sidney and Piqua took on Greenville on Sept. 15 at Greenville High School.

De Graff Riverside thwarts Sidney Lehman Catholic’s quest

De Graff Riverside grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Sidney Lehman Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The Pirates fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Cavaliers’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as De Graff Riverside and Sidney Lehman Catholic were both scoreless.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

The last time De Graff Riverside and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 42-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside took on Dayton Northridge on Sept. 15 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Defiance Tinora claims tight victory against Defiance Ayersville

Defiance Tinora finally found a way to top Defiance Ayersville 14-8 at Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Pilots at halftime.

Defiance Ayersville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Defiance Tinora 8-7.

The Rams pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Pilots.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Defiance Tinora faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Edgerton and Defiance Tinora took on Antwerp on Sept. 15 at Antwerp High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley grinds out close victory over Columbus St. Charles

Delaware Buckeye Valley topped Columbus St. Charles 28-20 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 7-0 lead over the Barons heading into the second quarter.

Delaware Buckeye Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over Columbus St. Charles.

The Barons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Recently on Sept. 15, Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with Fairview Park Fairview in a football game.

Delaware Hayes slips past Westerville South

Delaware Hayes topped Westerville South 36-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Westerville South, as it began with a 13-10 edge over Delaware Hayes through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Wildcats with a 26-24 lead over the Pacers heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Delaware Hayes and Westerville South locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

The Pacers held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Delaware Hayes squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Westerville South faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes took on Westerville North on Sept. 15 at Westerville North High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin earns solid win over Hilliard Darby

Delaware Olentangy Berlin eventually beat Hilliard Darby 27-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Hilliard Darby High on Sept. 29.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin darted in front of Hilliard Darby 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby played in a 31-28 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hilliard Darby faced off against Lancaster and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 15 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Dola Hardin Northern rides to cruise-control win over Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Dola Hardin Northern handled Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48-6 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Dola Hardin Northern a 21-0 lead over Mt. Victory Ridgemont.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Polar Bears held on with a 27-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Crestline and Dola Hardin Northern took on Lima Perry on Sept. 15 at Lima Perry High School.

Dover darts by Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Dover’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus St. Francis DeSales 38-7 at Columbus St. Francis Desales High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Stallions’ expense.

Dover steamrolled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Dover faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Dover took on Steubenville on Sept. 15 at Dover High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley allows no points against Warsaw River View

Defense dominated as Dresden Tri-Valley pitched a 59-0 shutout of Warsaw River View at Warsaw River View High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warsaw River View faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Lexington on Sept. 15 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Dublin Scioto’s initial push dashes Columbus Franklin Heights’ hopes

Dublin Scioto broke in front early and tripped Columbus Franklin Heights for a 27-24 win on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 15 at Dublin Scioto High School.

East Liverpool claims tight victory against Richmond Edison

East Liverpool finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 17-14 at East Liverpool High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Richmond Edison showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over East Liverpool as the first quarter ended.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with East Liverpool and Richmond Edison locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Richmond Edison and East Liverpool squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, East Liverpool faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Richmond Edison took on Akron North on Sept. 15 at Richmond Edison High School.

East Palestine overcomes Wellsville

East Palestine pushed past Wellsville for a 40-22 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bulldogs and the Tigers were both scoreless.

East Palestine roared ahead of Wellsville 40-14 as the final quarter started.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Wellsville and East Palestine squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, East Palestine faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Wellsville took on Leetonia on Sept. 15 at Wellsville High School.

Eaton tacks win on Monroe

Eaton rolled past Monroe for a comfortable 48-7 victory at Monroe High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Eaton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Monroe through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Eaton and Monroe squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Monroe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Monroe faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 15 at Eaton High School.

Edon overpowers Northwood in thorough fashion

Edon recorded a big victory over Northwood 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Edon and Northwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Edon High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Edon squared off with Ottawa Lake Whiteford in a football game.

Elida escapes close call with Defiance

Elida posted a narrow 19-18 win over Defiance on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Defiance started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Elida at the end of the first quarter.

Elida’s offense darted in front for a 7-6 lead over Defiance at halftime.

Defiance moved ahead of Elida 12-7 to start the fourth quarter.

Elida rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring Defiance 12-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Defiance and Elida squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Elida faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Lima Shawnee on Sept. 15 at Defiance High School.

Elmore Woodmore defense stifles Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Defense dominated as Elmore Woodmore pitched a 41-0 shutout of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Elmore Woodmore opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Crimson Streaks at halftime.

Elmore Woodmore jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Elmore Woodmore and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic played in a 7-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Castalia Margaretta.

Fayetteville denies Manchester’s challenge

Fayetteville collected a solid win over Manchester in a 22-12 verdict at Fayetteville High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Sept. 15, Fayetteville squared off with Hamilton New Miami in a football game.

Findlay Liberty-Benton allows no points against Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

A suffocating defense helped Findlay Liberty-Benton handle Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42-0 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Van Buren on Sept. 15 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Fort Loramie claims tight victory against Norwalk St. Paul

Fort Loramie finally found a way to top Norwalk St. Paul 35-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Fort Loramie a 7-6 lead over Norwalk St. Paul.

The Redskins opened a thin 14-6 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Flyers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fort Loramie faced off against Dayton Meadowdale.

Fredericktown narrowly defeats Loudonville

Fredericktown handed Loudonville a tough 28-14 loss on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Fredericktown opened with a 14-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Red Birds showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-7 intermission margin.

Fredericktown jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Freddies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fredericktown faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Centerburg on Sept. 15 at Centerburg High School.

Oregon Clay comes up short in matchup with Fremont Ross

Fremont Ross knocked off Oregon Clay 41-28 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Little Giants fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fremont Ross and Oregon Clay locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Little Giants got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

Last season, Fremont Ross and Oregon Clay faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Oregon Clay High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Oregon Clay faced off against Perrysburg and Fremont Ross took on Findlay on Sept. 15 at Fremont Ross High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy sets early tone to dominate Bexley

Gahanna Columbus Academy broke to an early lead and topped Bexley 35-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Last season, Gahanna Columbus Academy and Bexley faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Gahanna Lincoln overcomes New Albany

Gahanna Lincoln eventually beat New Albany 20-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 13-0 advantage over New Albany through the first quarter.

The Golden Lions registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

New Albany battled back to make it 20-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany squared off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Albany faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington Central on Sept. 15 at Pickerington High School Central.

Galion exhales after close call with Marengo Highland

Galion topped Marengo Highland 23-21 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Galion and Marengo Highland settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 20-14 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

Marengo Highland stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 23-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 15, Marengo Highland squared off with Marion Harding in a football game.

Galion Northmor sets early tone to dominate Howard East Knox

A swift early pace pushed Galion Northmor past Howard East Knox Friday 27-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Galion Northmor opened with a 14-0 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Howard East Knox inched back to a 20-6 deficit.

The Golden Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Galion Northmor faced off against Danville and Howard East Knox took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 15 at Howard East Knox High School.

Gallipolis Gallia sprints past Coal Grove

Gallipolis Gallia handed Coal Grove a tough 28-12 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Gallipolis Gallia opened with a 7-6 advantage over Coal Grove through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 14-12 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Gallipolis Gallia charged to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Coal Grove faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Portsmouth and Coal Grove took on Chesapeake on Sept. 15 at Coal Grove High School.

Garrettsville Garfield dominates Youngstown Liberty

Garrettsville Garfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Youngstown Liberty for an Ohio high school football victory at Garrettsville Garfield High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Warren Champion and Youngstown Liberty took on Brookfield on Sept. 15 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Geneva allows no points against Conneaut

Geneva’s defense throttled Conneaut, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Geneva opened with a 13-0 advantage over Conneaut through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Geneva roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 15, Geneva squared off with Perry in a football game.

Genoa Area outlasts Maumee

Genoa Area eventually beat Maumee 42-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Genoa Area a 19-7 lead over Maumee.

The Comets opened an immense 35-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Maumee responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 42-28.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Genoa Area faced off against Millbury Lake and Maumee took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 15 at Maumee High School.

Germantown Valley View rides to cruise-control win over Middletown Madison

Germantown Valley View dominated Middletown Madison 49-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 7-0 lead over Middletown Madison.

The Spartans registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Mohawks.

Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mohawks rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and Middletown Madison squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Germantown Valley View faced off against Eaton and Middletown Madison took on Brookville on Sept. 15 at Middletown Madison Senior High School.

Gibsonburg bests Kansas Lakota

Gibsonburg recorded a big victory over Kansas Lakota 34-3 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Bears opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Gibsonburg charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

Last season, Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kansas Lakota faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg took on Tiffin Calvert on Sept. 16 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Glouster Trimble shuts out Belpre

Defense dominated as Glouster Trimble pitched a 40-0 shutout of Belpre during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Glouster Trimble jumped in front of Belpre 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tomcats opened an enormous 20-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Glouster Trimble stormed to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Glouster Trimble and Belpre squared off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Belpre faced off against Caldwell and Glouster Trimble took on Cincinnati Woodward on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

Granville defense stifles Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Defense dominated as Granville pitched a 43-0 shutout of Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Granville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley through the first quarter.

The Blue Aces’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Aces got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Centennial and Granville took on Johnstown Northridge on Sept. 15 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Greenfield McClain claims tight victory against Chillicothe

Greenfield McClain topped Chillicothe 20-17 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cavaliers with a 10-7 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Greenfield McClain broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 13-10 lead over Chillicothe.

The Tigers and the Cavaliers each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe and Greenfield McClain squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Greenfield McClain High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chillicothe faced off against Logan and Greenfield McClain took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Grove City Christian allows no points against Millersport

A suffocating defense helped Grove City Christian handle Millersport 55-0 at Grove City Christian High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Grove City Christian and Millersport faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Millersport High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Grove City Christian faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Millersport took on Hundred on Sept. 16 at Millersport High School.

Groveport Madison comes from behind to stop Lancaster

Groveport Madison trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 13-3 win over Lancaster at Groveport Madison High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Groveport Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Cruisers’ offense moved in front for a 7-3 lead over the Gales at halftime.

Groveport Madison jumped to a 10-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cruisers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Lancaster and Groveport Madison faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Groveport Madison faced off against Upper Arlington and Lancaster took on Hilliard Darby on Sept. 15 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Hamilton escapes Middletown in thin win

Hamilton finally found a way to top Middletown 18-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Hamilton darted in front of Middletown 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 18-14.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Hamilton and Middletown squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Middletown faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Princeton on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Hamilton Badin dominates Dayton Carroll

Hamilton Badin dominated Dayton Carroll 42-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 21-0 advantage over Dayton Carroll through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Hamilton Badin stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Patriots’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Dayton Carroll squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Carroll faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Hamilton Badin took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 15 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Hannibal River overcomes deficit to defeat Shadyside

Hannibal River shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 53-20 win over Shadyside during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Shadyside started on steady ground by forging a 20-16 lead over Hannibal River at the end of the first quarter.

The Pilots’ offense darted in front for a 24-20 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Hannibal River darted to a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pilots held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Shadyside squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Shadyside faced off against Brownsville Area.

Hanoverton United shuts out Leetonia

Hanoverton United’s defense throttled Leetonia, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Leetonia squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Leetonia faced off against Wellsville and Hanoverton United took on Salineville Southern Local on Sept. 15 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Harrison’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

An early dose of momentum helped Harrison to a 42-6 runaway past Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Harrison opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Fighting Owls’ expense.

Harrison stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Harrison played in a 35-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Harrison took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Sept. 15 at Harrison High School.

Harrod Allen East dominates Spencerville in convincing showing

Harrod Allen East dominated Spencerville 49-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Harrod Allen East High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 21-7 lead over Spencerville.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Bearcats were both scoreless.

Harrod Allen East jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Spencerville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Harrod Allen East faced off against Convoy Crestview and Spencerville took on Bluffton on Sept. 15 at Spencerville High School.

Heath slips past Utica

Heath posted a narrow 21-14 win over Utica during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Heath and Utica fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Redskins enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Heath and Utica faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Utica faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Heath took on Zanesville on Sept. 15 at Heath High School.

Hilliard Bradley tacks win on Hilliard Davidson

Hilliard Bradley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hilliard Davidson 37-10 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 3-0 advantage over Hilliard Davidson through the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense moved in front for a 17-3 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Hilliard Bradley roared to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Bradley played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Davidson took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 15 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Hillsboro defeats Washington Court House Washington

Hillsboro rolled past Washington Court House Washington for a comfortable 36-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Hillsboro High on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Blue Lions.

Hillsboro jumped to a 29-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hillsboro faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Washington Court House Washington took on Monroe on Sept. 15 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Holgate scores early, pulls away from Stryker

Holgate took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Stryker 80-20 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Holgate and Stryker squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Stryker faced off against Toledo Christian and Holgate took on Harlan Christian on Sept. 15 at Harlan Christian School.

Hubbard barely beats East Liverpool Beaver Local

Hubbard finally found a way to top East Liverpool Beaver Local 29-25 for an Ohio high school football victory at Hubbard High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Hubbard an 8-7 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.

The two squads struggled a 15-15 standstill as the third quarter opened.

East Liverpool Beaver Local had a 25-22 edge on Hubbard at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Beavers 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hubbard faced off against Poland Seminary and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 15 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Indianapolis Cathedral races in front to defeat Cincinnati La Salle

Indianapolis Cathedral controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-26 victory over Cincinnati La Salle in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Indianapolis Cathedral a 28-6 lead over Cincinnati La Salle.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cincinnati La Salle got within 39-26.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Indianapolis Cathedral and Cincinnati La Salle squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Indianapolis Cathedral High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Buffalo Canisius.

Ironton defense stifles Ironton Rock Hill

Ironton’s defense throttled Ironton Rock Hill, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Ironton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ironton Rock Hill through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.

Ironton stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton and Ironton Rock Hill played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ironton faced off against South Point and Ironton Rock Hill took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 15 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Jackson scores early, pulls away from Washington Court House Miami Trace

Jackson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-13 victory over Washington Court House Miami Trace in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Jackson and Washington Court House Miami Trace played in a 44-7 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Jackson took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 15 at Jackson High School.

Jamestown Greeneview holds off South Charleston Southeastern

Jamestown Greeneview posted a narrow 20-13 win over South Charleston Southeastern at South Charleston Southeastern High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 6-0 lead over South Charleston Southeastern.

The Trojans tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 12-7 at the intermission.

South Charleston Southeastern took the lead 13-12 to start the fourth quarter.

The Rams fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and South Charleston Southeastern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against West Jefferson and Jamestown Greeneview took on North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 15 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Johnstown Northridge pushes over Hebron Lakewood

Johnstown Northridge knocked off Hebron Lakewood 19-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Johnstown Northridge opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Hebron Lakewood trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 13-7.

The Vikings held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Johnstown Northridge and Hebron Lakewood played in a 34-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Granville and Hebron Lakewood took on Newark Licking Valley on Sept. 15 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Kettering Alter prevails over Cincinnati McNicholas

Kettering Alter scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati McNicholas 28-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Kettering Alter on Sept. 29.

Kettering Alter moved in front of Cincinnati McNicholas 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kettering Alter faced off against Bellbrook and Cincinnati McNicholas took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Kirtland defense stifles Burton Berkshire

Kirtland’s defense throttled Burton Berkshire, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Kirtland stormed in front of Burton Berkshire 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 30-0 lead over the Badgers at halftime.

Kirtland jumped to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kirtland faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Burton Berkshire took on Garfield Heights Trinity on Sept. 15 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury carves slim margin over Sebring

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury posted a narrow 30-28 win over Sebring in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans moved a thin margin over the Lakers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Sebring locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sebring faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Morenci on Sept. 15 at Morenci High School.

Early offense pushes Lancaster Fairfield Christian past Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Lancaster Fairfield Christian took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 61-58 victory over upstart Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Lancaster Fairfield Christian a 21-7 lead over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

The Bishops bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-28.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans moved ahead of Lancaster Fairfield Christian 51-48 to start the final quarter.

The Knights rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bishops 13-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Grove City Christian and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Sept. 15 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Lancaster Fairfield Union races in front to defeat Baltimore Liberty Union

Lancaster Fairfield Union left no doubt in recording a 17-7 win over Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Lancaster Fairfield Union jumped in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 10-7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Bloom-Carroll on Sept. 15 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae rallies to top Brookfield

Leavittsburg LaBrae overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 43-33 win over Brookfield in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Brookfield, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Leavittsburg LaBrae through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-7 advantage over the Vikings at the half.

Brookfield moved ahead by earning a 33-28 advantage over Leavittsburg LaBrae at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings pulled off a stirring 15-0 fourth quarter to trip the Warriors.

Last season, Brookfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Brookfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Newton Falls on Sept. 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Lebanon edges past Cincinnati West Clermont in tough test

Lebanon finally found a way to top Cincinnati West Clermont 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati West Clermont started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Lebanon at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors and the Wolves dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Lebanon enjoyed a small margin over Cincinnati West Clermont with a 21-14 lead heading to the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Lebanon took on Loveland on Sept. 15 at Lebanon High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy tops Thomas Worthington

Lewis Center Olentangy dominated Thomas Worthington 52-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Lewis Center Olentangy steamrolled in front of Thomas Worthington 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a massive 49-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Lewis Center Olentangy roared to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Thomas Worthington took on Galloway Westland on Sept. 15 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange overwhelms Dublin Coffman

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange scored early and often to roll over Dublin Coffman 35-14 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lewis Center Olentangy Orange a 14-0 lead over Dublin Coffman.

The Pioneers’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Newark and Dublin Coffman took on Westerville Central on Sept. 15 at Westerville Central High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake shuts out Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Lewistown Indian Lake’s defense throttled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Lewistown Indian Lake a 27-0 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.

The Lakers registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Lewistown Indian Lake roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 15 at Bellefontaine High School.

Liberty Center defense stifles Hamler Patrick Henry

Defense dominated as Liberty Center pitched a 62-0 shutout of Hamler Patrick Henry on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 34-0 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry.

The Tigers opened an enormous 47-0 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Liberty Center pulled to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Liberty Center and Hamler Patrick Henry played in a 43-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Liberty Center faced off against Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Bryan on Sept. 15 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Lima overwhelms Toledo Rogers

Lima controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-6 win against Toledo Rogers in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Recently on Sept. 15, Lima squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a football game.

Lima Central Catholic escapes Lucas in thin win

Lima Central Catholic topped Lucas 34-27 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lucas, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Lima Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Lima Central Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-20 lead over Lucas.

The Thunderbirds held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Resolve: Lima Perry comes from behind to topple Cory-Rawson

Lima Perry overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 41-24 win against Cory-Rawson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cory-Rawson, as it began with a 12-0 edge over Lima Perry through the end of the first quarter.

The Commodores kept a 14-12 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Lima Perry jumped to a 21-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Commodores got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Perry faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Cory-Rawson took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 15 at Marion Elgin High School.

Lisbon grinds out close victory over Youngstown Valley Christian

Lisbon finally found a way to top Youngstown Valley Christian 14-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Youngstown Valley Christian, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lisbon through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Lisbon and Youngstown Valley Christian were both scoreless.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Blue Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and Lisbon faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against East Palestine and Lisbon took on Columbiana on Sept. 15 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Lockland dominates Hamilton New Miami

Lockland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Hamilton New Miami in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Last season, Lockland and Hamilton New Miami faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lockland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hamilton New Miami faced off against Fayetteville and Lockland took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Sept. 15 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Logan defense stifles Marietta

Defense dominated as Logan pitched a 17-0 shutout of Marietta on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Logan moved in front of Marietta 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Logan and Marietta were both scoreless.

The Chieftains got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Logan faced off against Chillicothe and Marietta took on Ripley on Sept. 15 at Marietta High School.

London escapes close call with Plain City Jonathan Alder

London topped Plain City Jonathan Alder 57-48 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

London darted in front of Plain City Jonathan Alder 22-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers rallied in the second quarter by making it 22-21.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with London and Plain City Jonathan Alder locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Red Raiders held on with a 22-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, London and Plain City Jonathan Alder squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, London faced off against St Paris Graham and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Sept. 15 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Louisville Trinity rallies to top Cincinnati St. Xavier

Louisville Trinity dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 17-3 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati St. Xavier started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Louisville Trinity at the end of the first quarter.

The Shamrocks kept a 10-3 intermission margin at the Bombers’ expense.

Louisville Trinity moved to a 17-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Louisville Trinity and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Louisville Trinity High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Cincinnati Moeller in a football game.

Loveland bests Cincinnati Turpin

Loveland raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-23 win over Cincinnati Turpin in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Loveland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Loveland took on Lebanon on Sept. 15 at Lebanon High School.

Lowellville overpowers McDonald in thorough fashion

Lowellville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonald 40-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Last season, Lowellville and McDonald faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lowellville faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Sept. 15 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood falls to Madison in OT

Madison used overtime to slip past Ashtabula Edgewood 20-17 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Madison opened with a 14-7 advantage over Ashtabula Edgewood through the first quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Madison and Ashtabula Edgewood locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Madison got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

Malvern comes back to beat Lore City Buckeye Trail

Malvern rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Lore City Buckeye Trail 28-7 at Malvern High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lore City Buckeye Trail, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Malvern through the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets and the Warriors were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Malvern a 14-7 lead over Lore City Buckeye Trail.

The Hornets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Malvern faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Sept. 15 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Maple Heights shuts out East Cleveland Shaw

Maple Heights’ defense throttled East Cleveland Shaw, resulting in a 54-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Maple Heights and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local defense stifles Fort Recovery

A suffocating defense helped Maria Stein Marion Local handle Fort Recovery 49-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The Flyers opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Maria Stein Marion Local thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Fort Recovery faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Bremen on Sept. 15 at New Bremen High School.

Marion Harding takes down Bellville Clear Fork

Marion Harding earned a convincing 35-7 win over Bellville Clear Fork in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Presidents opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Marion Harding jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Marion Harding and Bellville Clear Fork faced off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Marengo Highland on Sept. 15 at Marengo Highland High School.

Martins Ferry allows no points against Sugar Grove Berne Union

Defense dominated as Martins Ferry pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sugar Grove Berne Union during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Martins Ferry stormed in front of Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Martins Ferry jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Corning Miller and Martins Ferry took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 15 at Newcomerstown High School.

Marysville scores first and maintains advantage to beat Dublin Jerome

Marysville broke in front early and tripped Dublin Jerome for a 34-27 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Marysville jumped in front of Dublin Jerome 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Monarchs’ offense moved in front for a 21-10 lead over the Celtics at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Dublin Jerome got within 21-17.

The Monarchs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

The last time Marysville and Dublin Jerome played in a 49-28 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dublin Jerome faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Marysville took on Grove City on Sept. 15 at Marysville High School.

Mason overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

Mason dismissed Cincinnati Colerain by a 45-19 count in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Mason opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Colerain through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Mason thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Comets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Mason and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Mason took on Fairfield on Sept. 15 at Fairfield High School.

Massillon dominates Washington St. John’s College

Massillon recorded a big victory over Washington St. John’s College 28-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Massillon faced off against Lakewood St Edward.

McArthur Vinton County defense stifles McDermott Northwest

A suffocating defense helped McArthur Vinton County handle McDermott Northwest 33-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 15, McArthur Vinton County faced off against The Plains Athens and McDermott Northwest took on Minford on Sept. 15 at McDermott Northwest High School.

McComb dominates Arlington

McComb dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-21 win over Arlington for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave McComb a 21-14 lead over Arlington.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

McComb darted to a 35-21 bulge over Arlington as the final quarter began.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McComb and Arlington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, McComb faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Arlington took on Worthington Christian on Sept. 15 at Arlington High School.

McConnelsville Morgan earns stressful win over New Lexington

McConnelsville Morgan posted a narrow 35-28 win over New Lexington in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

McConnelsville Morgan moved in front of New Lexington 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 21-14 deficit.

McConnelsville Morgan jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 14-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Lexington faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan took on Coshocton on Sept. 15 at Coshocton High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley allows no points against Crestline

Defense dominated as McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley pitched an 81-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Crestline played in a 86-8 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Crestline took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Sept. 15 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Mechanicsburg delivers statement win over Milford Center Fairbanks

Mechanicsburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Milford Center Fairbanks 47-7 Friday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Mechanicsburg thundered in front of Milford Center Fairbanks 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 47-7.

The last time Mechanicsburg and Milford Center Fairbanks played in a 27-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Springfield Greenon on Sept. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Mentor posts win at Shaker Heights’ expense

Mentor notched a win against Shaker Heights 44-29 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Mentor opened with a 14-7 advantage over Shaker Heights through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 24-13 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Mentor stormed to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mentor faced off against Cleveland Heights.

Mentor Lake Catholic records thin win against Parma Padua Franciscan

Mentor Lake Catholic posted a narrow 21-13 win over Parma Padua Franciscan on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Parma Padua Franciscan, as it began with a 13-0 edge over Mentor Lake Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Parma Padua Franciscan moved ahead by earning a 13-7 advantage over Mentor Lake Catholic at the end of the third quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cougars’ defeat of the Bruins.

Last season, Parma Padua Franciscan and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Parma Padua Franciscan faced off against Salem.

Miamisburg comes back to beat Kettering Fairmont

Kettering Fairmont dented the scoreboard first, but Miamisburg responded to earn a 28-17 decision at Miamisburg High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The last time Kettering Fairmont and Miamisburg played in a 10-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Miamisburg faced off against Clayton Northmont and Kettering Fairmont took on Springboro on Sept. 15 at Springboro High School.

Middlefield Cardinal tops Mantua Crestwood

Middlefield Cardinal eventually beat Mantua Crestwood 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Huskies’ offense moved in front for a 20-6 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Mantua Crestwood stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 27-14.

The Huskies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Mantua Crestwood faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Brooklyn.

Milford tacks win on Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Milford raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-7 win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Milford and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Milford faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Cincinnati Anderson on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Millbury Lake survives for narrow win over Rossford

Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Rossford 34-33 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs moved a slim margin over the Flyers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Millbury Lake broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-27 lead over Rossford.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Rossford and Millbury Lake played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Millbury Lake faced off against Genoa Area and Rossford took on Oak Harbor on Sept. 15 at Rossford High School.

Resolve: Millersburg West Holmes comes from behind to topple Lexington

Millersburg West Holmes rallied over Lexington for an inspiring 62-28 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Millersburg West Holmes High on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Millersburg West Holmes through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 35-21 lead over the Minutemen at the intermission.

Millersburg West Holmes roared to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 15, Lexington squared off with Wooster in a football game.

Mineral Ridge crushes Vienna Mathews

Mineral Ridge earned a convincing 46-12 win over Vienna Mathews on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mineral Ridge faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Vienna Mathews took on Ashtabula St. John on Sept. 21 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Minster crushes Rockford Parkway

Minster unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rockford Parkway 34-8 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Minster High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Minster a 7-0 lead over Rockford Parkway.

The Wildcats opened a colossal 28-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Minster roared to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Minster and Rockford Parkway squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Minster faced off against Anna and Rockford Parkway took on Versailles on Sept. 15 at Versailles High School.

Montpelier overwhelms Vanlue

Montpelier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-8 win over Vanlue during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Montpelier faced off against Sand Creek.

Morral Ridgedale rides to cruise-control win over North Baltimore

Morral Ridgedale raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-15 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Morral Ridgedale opened with a 14-9 advantage over North Baltimore through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a narrow 28-15 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Morral Ridgedale stormed to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Morral Ridgedale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Sept. 15 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown narrowly defeats New Richmond

Mt. Orab Western Brown collected a solid win over New Richmond in a 55-40 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions darted a modest margin over the Broncos as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Mt. Orab Western Brown broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-40 lead over New Richmond.

The Broncos got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Richmond faced off against Norwood and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Sept. 15 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Mt. Vernon carves slim margin over Wooster

Mt. Vernon finally found a way to top Wooster 35-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Mt. Vernon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Wooster through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Wooster made it 28-21.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wooster and Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wooster faced off against Lexington and Mt Vernon took on Ashland on Sept. 15 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Napoleon races in front to defeat Toledo Bowsher

Napoleon broke to an early lead and topped Toledo Bowsher 48-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Napoleon faced off against Holland Springfield and Toledo Bowsher took on Toledo Waite on Sept. 21 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Nelsonville-York dominates Wellston in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Wellston which was overmatched by Nelsonville-York in this 46-12 verdict.

Nelsonville-York opened with a 21-0 advantage over Wellston through the first quarter.

The Buckeyes’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-6 lead over the Golden Rockets at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-12.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Wellston squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wellston faced off against Albany Alexander.

New Concord John Glenn squeezes past Zanesville Maysville

New Concord John Glenn posted a narrow 10-7 win over Zanesville Maysville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville Maysville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Little Muskies held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Crooksville and New Concord John Glenn took on Thornville Sheridan on Sept. 15 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

New Madison Tri-Village allows no points against Arcanum

New Madison Tri-Village’s defense throttled Arcanum, resulting in a 43-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Ansonia and Arcanum took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Sept. 15 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local sprints past Berlin Center Western Reserve

New Middletown Springfield Local knocked off Berlin Center Western Reserve 26-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 19-7 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

New Middletown Springfield Local roared to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Vienna Mathews and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Lowellville on Sept. 15 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

New Philadelphia rallies to rock Mansfield Madison Comprehensive

New Philadelphia dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 21-10 win over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, as it began with a 7-6 edge over New Philadelphia through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

New Philadelphia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

The Quakers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 15, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a football game.

Newark Licking Valley barely beats Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Newark Licking Valley finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 14-13 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Panthers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Licking Valley played in a 30-13 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley took on Hebron Lakewood on Sept. 15 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

North Canton Hoover tops Massillon Perry in extra frame

North Canton Hoover took full advantage of overtime to defeat Massillon Perry 37-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers had a 21-17 edge on the Vikings at the beginning of the third quarter.

North Canton Hoover broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-21 lead over Massillon Perry.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Vikings and the Panthers locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

North Canton Hoover got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry took on Massillon Jackson on Sept. 15 at Massillon Jackson High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton narrowly defeats Atwater Waterloo

North Jackson Jackson-Milton handed Atwater Waterloo a tough 19-6 loss in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Atwater Waterloo faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against McDonald and Atwater Waterloo took on Mineral Ridge on Sept. 15 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Norwood’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati North College Hill

A swift early pace pushed Norwood past Cincinnati North College Hill Friday 44-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Norwood and Cincinnati North College Hill faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Norwood High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Norwood squared off with New Richmond in a football game.

Oak Harbor rallies to top Tontogany Otsego

Oak Harbor fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-21 win over Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Tontogany Otsego showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Oak Harbor as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets kept a 21-14 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Oak Harbor pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-21.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Oak Harbor faced off against Rossford and Tontogany Otsego took on Fostoria on Sept. 15 at Fostoria High School.

Ontario takes down Marion Pleasant

Ontario dismissed Marion Pleasant by a 45-14 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Ontario High on Sept. 29.

Ontario opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Ontario roared to a 38-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ontario faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Marion Pleasant took on Caledonia River Valley on Sept. 15 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Ottawa Hills shuts out West Unity Hilltop

Defense dominated as Ottawa Hills pitched a 59-0 shutout of West Unity Hilltop in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Petersburg Summerfield and Ottawa Hills took on Erie-Mason on Sept. 15 at Erie Mason High School.

Oxford Talawanda darts past Cincinnati Northwest with early burst

Oxford Talawanda controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-12 victory over Cincinnati Northwest during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and Oxford Talawanda squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Dayton Carroll and Cincinnati Northwest took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

Painesville Harvey shuts out Orwell Grand Valley

Defense dominated as Painesville Harvey pitched a 42-0 shutout of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Independence and Orwell Grand Valley took on Wickliffe on Sept. 15 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Painesville Riverside dominates Eastlake North

Painesville Riverside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-14 win over Eastlake North during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Eastlake North faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Painesville Riverside took on Youngstown Boardman on Sept. 15 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Pandora-Gilboa tacks win on Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa recorded a big victory over Van Buren 53-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a huge 27-7 gap over the Black Knights at the intermission.

Pandora-Gilboa jumped to a 47-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Pandora-Gilboa and Van Buren played in a 30-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against McComb and Van Buren took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 15 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Pataskala Licking Heights routs Zanesville

Pataskala Licking Heights earned a convincing 35-7 win over Zanesville for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Zanesville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville faced off against Heath and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Newark Catholic on Sept. 15 at Newark Catholic High School.

Paulding’s speedy start jolts Hicksville

Paulding broke to an early lead and topped Hicksville 48-21 at Paulding High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Paulding a 28-15 lead over Hicksville.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Paulding jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

The last time Hicksville and Paulding played in a 34-15 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Paulding faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Hicksville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Sept. 15 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Pemberville Eastwood crushes Fostoria

Pemberville Eastwood handled Fostoria 62-20 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Fostoria High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Fostoria faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fostoria faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Pemberville Eastwood took on Maumee on Sept. 15 at Maumee High School.

Perry bests Pepper Pike Orange

Perry dominated Pepper Pike Orange 42-14 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The last time Perry and Pepper Pike Orange played in a 42-9 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Perry faced off against Geneva.

Pickerington Central defense stifles Grove City Central Crossing

Defense dominated as Pickerington Central pitched a 48-0 shutout of Grove City Central Crossing during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Pickerington Central took on Gahanna Lincoln on Sept. 15 at Pickerington High School Central.

Pickerington North sets early tone to dominate Galloway Westland

Pickerington North broke to an early lead and topped Galloway Westland 55-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Pickerington North a 34-0 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Panthers’ offense pulled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Galloway Westland rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-6.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Pickerington North and Galloway Westland squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Galloway Westland faced off against Thomas Worthington and Pickerington North took on Reynoldsburg on Sept. 15 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Pioneer North Central rallies to top Cincinnati Shroder

Pioneer North Central rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cincinnati Shroder 34-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Pioneer North Central High on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati Shroder showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Pioneer North Central as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for an 18-6 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Pioneer North Central faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

Point Pleasant earns narrow win over Beverly Fort Frye

Point Pleasant topped Beverly Fort Frye 20-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Beverly Fort Frye High on Sept. 29.

The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Point Pleasant played in a 44-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Vincent Warren.

Poland Seminary outlasts Niles

Poland Seminary notched a win against Niles 28-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Niles Mckinley High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Poland Seminary a 7-0 lead over Niles.

The Bulldogs opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Red Dragons at the intermission.

Poland Seminary darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Poland Seminary and Niles played in a 31-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Poland Seminary took on Hubbard on Sept. 15 at Hubbard High School.

Portsmouth overpowers Chesapeake in thorough fashion

Portsmouth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chesapeake 28-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Portsmouth a 14-0 lead over Chesapeake.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Portsmouth steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Portsmouth and Chesapeake played in a 35-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Portsmouth faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Chesapeake took on Coal Grove on Sept. 15 at Coal Grove High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame shuts out Franklin Furnace Green

Defense dominated as Portsmouth Notre Dame pitched a 72-0 shutout of Franklin Furnace Green for an Ohio high school football victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Franklin Furnace Green squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Ashland Fairview and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Williamsburg on Sept. 15 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty tops Upper Arlington in extra frame

Powell Olentangy Liberty topped Upper Arlington in a 19-16 overtime thriller in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning a 7-3 advantage over the Patriots at the end of the second quarter.

Upper Arlington had a 7-6 edge on Powell Olentangy Liberty at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Patriots and the Golden Bears locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

Powell Olentangy Liberty held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against New Albany and Upper Arlington took on Groveport Madison on Sept. 15 at Groveport Madison High School.

Proctorville Fairland crushes South Point

Proctorville Fairland’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from South Point 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Proctorville Fairland opened with a 7-6 advantage over South Point through the first quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Pointers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-14.

The Dragons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and South Point faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, South Point faced off against Ironton and Proctorville Fairland took on Ironton Rock Hill on Sept. 15 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Ravenna Southeast posts win at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas’ expense

Ravenna Southeast collected a solid win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in a 21-8 verdict at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Ravenna Southeast jumped in front of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights trimmed the margin to make it 14-8 at the intermission.

Ravenna Southeast moved to a 20-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Windham and Ravenna Southeast took on Minerva on Sept. 15 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Reedsville Eastern bests Buffalo

Reedsville Eastern raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-16 win over Buffalo in West Virginia high school football on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Waterford.

Reynoldsburg outlasts Newark

Reynoldsburg notched a win against Newark 35-21 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Reynoldsburg thundered ahead of Newark 35-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Newark played in a 13-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Newark faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Reynoldsburg took on Pickerington North on Sept. 15 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Richwood North Union overwhelms Springfield Northwestern

Richwood North Union earned a convincing 38-6 win over Springfield Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory at Springfield Northwestern High on Sept. 29.

Richwood North Union stormed in front of Springfield Northwestern 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

Richwood North Union jumped to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Northwestern faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Richwood North Union took on Urbana on Sept. 15 at Urbana High School.

Riverside Stebbins allows no points against Greenville

A suffocating defense helped Riverside Stebbins handle Greenville 30-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Riverside Stebbins moved in front of Greenville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Riverside Stebbins and Greenville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Fairborn and Greenville took on Piqua on Sept. 15 at Greenville High School.

Rocky River Lutheran West tops Gates Mills Hawken

Rocky River Lutheran West knocked off Gates Mills Hawken 41-30 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rocky River Lutheran West and Gates Mills Hawken settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The scoreboard blinked a 21-21 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Rocky River Lutheran West jumped to a 28-24 bulge over Gates Mills Hawken as the fourth quarter began.

The Longhorns got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Recently on Sept. 15, Rocky River Lutheran West squared off with Jefferson in a football game.

Rootstown races in front to defeat Warren John F. Kennedy

Rootstown rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-14 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Rootstown steamrolled in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rovers opened a huge 41-6 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rootstown pulled to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles managed an 8-2 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Rootstown faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Alliance Marlington on Sept. 16 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Sabina East Clinton allows no points against Union City Mississinawa Valley

A suffocating defense helped Sabina East Clinton handle Union City Mississinawa Valley 35-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Hillsboro and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 15 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Salem delivers statement win over Minerva

It was a tough night for Minerva which was overmatched by Salem in this 36-7 verdict.

Last season, Salem and Minerva faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Minerva faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Salem took on Parma Padua Franciscan on Sept. 15 at Salem High School.

Salineville Southern Local comes from behind to stop Columbiana

Salineville Southern Local fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 51-21 win over Columbiana in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbiana, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Salineville Southern Local through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians kept a 22-21 halftime margin at the Clippers’ expense.

Salineville Southern Local stormed to a 43-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbiana faced off against Lisbon and Salineville Southern Local took on Hanoverton United on Sept. 15 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Sherwood Fairview exhales after close call with Edgerton

Sherwood Fairview posted a narrow 44-35 win over Edgerton for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Edgerton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Sherwood Fairview as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Bulldogs controlled the pace, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Edgerton darted a modest margin over Sherwood Fairview as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Apaches rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Edgerton and Sherwood Fairview played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Edgerton faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Sherwood Fairview took on Paulding on Sept. 15 at Paulding High School.

Springfield darts past Springboro with early burst

Springfield scored early and often in a 28-9 win over Springboro on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Springfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springboro through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Springboro didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-9 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Springboro squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springboro faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Springfield took on Beavercreek on Sept. 15 at Springfield High School.

Springfield Greenon darts past London Madison-Plains with early burst

Springfield Greenon broke to an early lead and topped London Madison-Plains 48-10 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Springfield Greenon thundered in front of London Madison-Plains 20-3 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Knights held on with a 28-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Greenon and London Madison-Plains played in a 47-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, London Madison-Plains faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Springfield Greenon took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Sept. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Springfield Northeastern routs North Lewisburg Triad

Springfield Northeastern earned a convincing 44-6 win over North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 10-6 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

The Jets’ offense jumped in front for a 37-6 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Jets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 43-12 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Cedarville and North Lewisburg Triad took on Jamestown Greeneview on Sept. 15 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Springfield Shawnee prevails over St. Paris Graham

Springfield Shawnee recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 47-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Springfield Shawnee jumped in front of St. Paris Graham 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened an immense 40-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons outpointed the Braves 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Springfield Shawnee and St Paris Graham played in a 45-19 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and St Paris Graham took on London on Sept. 15 at London High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon allows no points against Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Defense dominated as St. Bernard Roger Bacon pitched a 34-0 shutout of Cincinnati Summit Country Day for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon moved in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Silver Knights at halftime.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on Cincinnati Gamble Montessori on Sept. 16 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place overwhelms Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-22 win against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The last time St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 50-6 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Hagerstown and St Bernard-Elmwood Place took on Cincinnati Landmark Christian on Sept. 15 at St Bernard Saint Bernard-Elmwood Place High School.

St. Henry slips past New Bremen

St. Henry finally found a way to top New Bremen 13-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

St. Henry moved in front of New Bremen 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a small 13-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when New Bremen made it 13-10.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Bremen and St. Henry played in a 62-27 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, St. Henry faced off against Coldwater and New Bremen took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Sept. 15 at New Bremen High School.

St. Marys comes back to beat Lima Shawnee

Lima Shawnee dented the scoreboard first, but St. Marys responded to earn a 49-12 decision at St. Marys on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lima Shawnee, as it began with a 6-0 edge over St. Marys through the end of the first quarter.

The Roughriders kept a 21-6 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

St. Marys roared to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Lima Shawnee faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, St. Marys faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Shawnee took on Defiance on Sept. 15 at Defiance High School.

Super start fuels Steubenville’s victory over Wheeling Linsly

Steubenville raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 27-19 win over Wheeling Linsly on Sept. 29 in West Virginia football.

Steubenville darted in front of Wheeling Linsly 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cadets’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Wheeling Linsly got within 21-13.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 27-19.

The last time Wheeling Linsly and Steubenville played in a 28-27 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Steubenville faced off against Dover.

Strasburg earns narrow win over East Canton

Strasburg posted a narrow 12-7 win over East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for East Canton, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Strasburg through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Hornets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.

The last time East Canton and Strasburg played in a 41-6 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 15, East Canton faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 15 at Strasburg High School.

Streetsboro scores early, pulls away from Mogadore Field

Streetsboro left no doubt in recording a 40-6 win over Mogadore Field in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Streetsboro opened with a 13-0 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Streetsboro pulled to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Streetsboro and Mogadore Field squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mogadore Field faced off against Lodi Cloverleaf.

Struthers overwhelms Cortland Lakeview

Struthers controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-6 win against Cortland Lakeview for an Ohio high school football victory at Cortland Lakeview High on Sept. 29.

The last time Struthers and Cortland Lakeview played in a 41-3 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Niles and Struthers took on Canfield South Range on Sept. 15 at Struthers High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway crushes Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Sugarcreek Garaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-14 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 7-0 lead over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

The Pirates opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-14 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against St. Clairsville and Sugarcreek Garaway took on East Canton on Sept. 15 at East Canton High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut dominates Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Sunbury Big Walnut dismissed Columbus Worthington Kilbourne by a 49-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved in front of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolves.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-7.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 35-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Dublin Scioto and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville South on Sept. 15 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Sylvania Northview sprints past Holland Springfield

Sylvania Northview handed Holland Springfield a tough 17-7 loss on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The last time Holland Springfield and Sylvania Northview played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sylvania Northview faced off against Bowling Green and Holland Springfield took on Napoleon on Sept. 15 at Holland Springfield High School.

Sylvania Southview shuts out Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview’s defense throttled Bowling Green, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Sylvania Southview opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bowling Green through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Sylvania Southview jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green played in a 14-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Bowling Green took on Sylvania Northview on Sept. 15 at Sylvania Northview High School.

The Plains Athens rally stops Pomeroy Meigs

The Plains Athens overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 48-27 win over Pomeroy Meigs in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Pomeroy Meigs started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over The Plains Athens at the end of the first quarter.

The Marauders got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-19 margin over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Plains Athens broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-21 lead over Pomeroy Meigs.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and The Plains Athens squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, The Plains Athens faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs took on Bidwell River Valley on Sept. 15 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Thornville Sheridan defense stifles Duncan Falls Philo

Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled Duncan Falls Philo, resulting in a 33-0 shutout at Duncan Falls Philo High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Thornville Sheridan took on New Concord John Glenn on Sept. 15 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tiffin Calvert sprints past Castalia Margaretta

Tiffin Calvert handed Castalia Margaretta a tough 27-14 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tiffin Calvert opened with a 7-0 advantage over Castalia Margaretta through the first quarter.

The Senecas’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Castalia Margaretta got within 27-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Castalia Margaretta and Tiffin Calvert faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Castalia Margaretta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Gibsonburg and Castalia Margaretta took on Elmore Woodmore on Sept. 15 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Tiffin Columbian takes advantage of early margin to defeat Clyde

A swift early pace pushed Tiffin Columbian past Clyde Friday 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tiffin Columbian thundered in front of Clyde 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Fliers at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Fliers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Tiffin Columbian and Clyde played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Huron in a football game.

Tipp City Bethel carves slim margin over Dayton Northridge

Tipp City Bethel finally found a way to top Dayton Northridge 17-12 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Dayton Northridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Tipp City Bethel as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Polar Bears with a 6-3 lead over the Bees heading into the second quarter.

Tipp City Bethel broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-6 lead over Dayton Northridge.

The Polar Bears rallied in the final quarter, but the Bees skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Tipp City Bethel squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Northridge faced off against De Graff Riverside and Tipp City Bethel took on Covington on Sept. 15 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe tacks win on Sidney

Tipp City Tippecanoe unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney 47-14 Friday on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Tipp City Tippecanoe a 7-0 lead over Sidney.

The Red Devils registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Tipp City Tippecanoe thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Troy and Sidney took on Dayton West Carrollton on Sept. 15 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

Toledo Central Catholic takes down Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Toledo Central Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 35-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Toledo Central Catholic jumped in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a colossal 28-7 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

Toledo Central Catholic roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Central Catholic took on Warren De La Salle on Sept. 15 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

Toledo Christian dominates Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

It was a tough night for Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic which was overmatched by Toledo Christian in this 49-14 verdict.

Toledo Christian opened with a 13-7 advantage over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Toledo Christian roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo Christian faced off against Stryker and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic took on Sebring on Sept. 15 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Toledo Start survives for narrow win over Toledo Waite

Toledo Start finally found a way to top Toledo Waite 34-26 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The last time Toledo Start and Toledo Waite played in a 34-12 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo Start faced off against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo Waite took on Toledo Bowsher on Sept. 21 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Toledo Whitmer collects victory over Perrysburg

Toledo Whitmer eventually beat Perrysburg 25-15 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Toledo Whitmer a 6-3 lead over Perrysburg.

The Panthers opened a thin 13-9 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Perrysburg moved ahead of Toledo Whitmer 15-13 to start the final quarter.

The Panthers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Sylvania Southview and Perrysburg took on Oregon Clay on Sept. 15 at Oregon Clay High School.

Toronto tacks win on Rayland Buckeye Local

Toronto handled Rayland Buckeye Local 42-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Toronto opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rayland Buckeye Local through the first quarter.

The Red Knights opened a towering 28-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Toronto charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toronto and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Toronto took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Sept. 15 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

Trenton Edgewood rally stops Hamilton Ross

Trenton Edgewood fought back from a slow start and rolled to 42-21 win over Hamilton Ross for an Ohio high school football victory at Trenton Edgewood High on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hamilton Ross, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Trenton Edgewood through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars kept a 28-14 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cougars held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Trenton Edgewood and Hamilton Ross squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Hamilton Ross took on Jackson on Sept. 15 at Jackson High School.

Trotwood-Madison darts past Dayton Ponitz with early burst

Trotwood-Madison scored early and often in a 54-6 win over Dayton Ponitz in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Last season, Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Ponitz squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Dayton Ponitz.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Dayton Ponitz took on Dayton Meadowdale on Sept. 21 at Dayton Ponitz.

Troy sets early tone to dominate Xenia

A swift early pace pushed Troy past Xenia Friday 43-6 at Xenia High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Troy a 28-6 lead over Xenia.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Xenia faced off against Vandalia Butler and Troy took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Sept. 15 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Twinsburg overwhelms Lyndhurst Brush

Twinsburg dominated Lyndhurst Brush 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Bedford.

Uhrichsville Claymont pushes over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

Uhrichsville Claymont eventually beat Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Uhrichsville Claymont a 13-7 lead over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Trojans were both scoreless.

Uhrichsville Claymont moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Strasburg on Sept. 15 at Strasburg High School.

Uniontown Green takes advantage of early margin to defeat Louisville

Uniontown Green left no doubt in recording a 42-7 win over Louisville for an Ohio high school football victory at Uniontown Green High on Sept. 29.

Uniontown Green opened with a 21-0 advantage over Louisville through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Leopards.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Louisville and Uniontown Green faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Uniontown Green faced off against Canton McKinley and Louisville took on Uniontown Lake on Sept. 15 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Urbana tops Springfield Kenton Ridge

Urbana handled Springfield Kenton Ridge 41-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Urbana opened with a 28-0 advantage over Springfield Kenton Ridge through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Cougars got within 31-7.

Urbana jumped to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Urbana and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Urbana faced off against Richwood North Union and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 15 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Van Wert slips past Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert topped Ottawa-Glandorf 28-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 31-16 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Van Wert faced off against Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf took on St. Marys on Sept. 15 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Vandalia Butler bests Fairborn

Vandalia Butler dominated Fairborn 49-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Vandalia Butler High on Sept. 29.

Vandalia Butler opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fairborn through the first quarter.

The Aviators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-6 lead over the Skyhawks at the intermission.

Vandalia Butler stormed to a 49-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Fairborn squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Vandalia Butler faced off against Xenia and Fairborn took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 15 at Fairborn High School.

Versailles darts past Anna with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Versailles to a 41-14 runaway past Anna for an Ohio high school football victory at Anna High on Sept. 29.

Versailles jumped in front of Anna 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Anna got within 27-7.

The Tigers held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Versailles and Anna played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Anna faced off against Minster and Versailles took on Rockford Parkway on Sept. 15 at Versailles High School.

Wapakoneta defense stifles Kenton

A suffocating defense helped Wapakoneta handle Kenton 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Wapakoneta opened with a 14-0 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Wapakoneta jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Kenton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wapakoneta faced off against Van Wert and Kenton took on Celina on Sept. 15 at Celina High School.

Warren Champion allows no points against Campbell Memorial

Defense dominated as Warren Champion pitched a 7-0 shutout of Campbell Memorial in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Campbell Memorial and Warren Champion played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Campbell Memorial faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion took on Garrettsville Garfield on Sept. 15 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Warren De La Salle races in front to defeat Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Warren De La Salle broke to an early lead and topped Toledo St. Francis de Sales 67-7 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Warren De La Salle a 28-0 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

The Pilots registered a 47-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Warren De La Salle stormed to a 67-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Warren De La Salle took on Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 15 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

Warren G. Harding narrowly defeats Youngstown Boardman

Warren G. Harding knocked off Youngstown Boardman 38-20 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Warren G. Harding a 14-7 lead over Youngstown Boardman.

The Raiders opened a slim 28-14 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Warren G. Harding moved to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Warren G. Harding and Youngstown Boardman played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warren G. Harding faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Boardman took on Painesville Riverside on Sept. 15 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Waterford’s speedy start jolts Racine Southern

Waterford controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-7 victory over Racine Southern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Waterford opened with a 28-7 advantage over Racine Southern through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a colossal 42-7 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Waterford steamrolled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Waterford and Racine Southern played in a 49-6 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Racine Southern faced off against Beaver Eastern and Waterford took on Reedsville Eastern on Sept. 15 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Wauseon takes advantage of early margin to defeat Delta

An early dose of momentum helped Wauseon to a 38-6 runaway past Delta on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Wauseon a 10-0 lead over Delta.

The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Wauseon and Delta played in a 7-3 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Delta faced off against Archbold and Wauseon took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 15 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Waverly scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Minford

Waverly scored early and often in a 33-7 win over Minford at Waverly High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Waverly breathed fire in front of Minford 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Minford battled back to make it 26-7 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Waverly and Minford squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Waverly faced off against West Portsmouth West and Minford took on McDermott Northwest on Sept. 15 at McDermott Northwest High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen delivers statement win over Marion Elgin

Waynesfield-Goshen dismissed Marion Elgin by a 57-22 count during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 12-8 lead over Marion Elgin.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Tigers and the Comets were both scoreless.

Waynesfield-Goshen roared to a 25-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 32-14 edge.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Marion Elgin played in a 49-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against North Baltimore and Marion Elgin took on Cory-Rawson on Sept. 15 at Marion Elgin High School.

Waynesville overpowers Carlisle in thorough fashion

Waynesville recorded a big victory over Carlisle 55-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Carlisle and Waynesville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Carlisle faced off against Franklin.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South overwhelms New Lebanon Dixie

West Alexandria Twin Valley South earned a convincing 61-6 win over New Lebanon Dixie in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South thundered in front of New Lebanon Dixie 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened an immense 47-0 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South steamrolled to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Lebanon Dixie took on New Paris National Trail on Sept. 15 at New Paris National Trail High School.

West Chester Lakota West’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati Oak Hills

West Chester Lakota West took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Oak Hills 59-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 17-0 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills.

The Firebirds registered a 45-0 advantage at intermission over the Highlanders.

West Chester Lakota West roared to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

West Jefferson posts win at West Liberty-Salem’s expense

West Jefferson eventually beat West Liberty-Salem 62-47 at West Jefferson High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

West Jefferson opened with a 14-13 advantage over West Liberty-Salem through the first quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 28-27 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

West Jefferson moved to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 20-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Jefferson faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and West Liberty-Salem took on London Madison-Plains on Sept. 15 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Resolve: West Lafayette Ridgewood comes from behind to topple Magnolia Sandy Valley

Magnolia Sandy Valley’s advantage forced West Lafayette Ridgewood to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-21 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Magnolia Sandy Valley started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood at the end of the first quarter.

The Generals kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

West Lafayette Ridgewood darted to a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cardinals’ 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off with Malvern in a football game.

West Milton Milton-Union shuts out Covington

Defense dominated as West Milton Milton-Union pitched a 48-0 shutout of Covington for an Ohio high school football victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Sept. 29.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 21-0 advantage over Covington through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Buccs.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Covington squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Troy Christian and Covington took on Tipp City Bethel on Sept. 15 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West dominates Lucasville Valley

West Portsmouth West rolled past Lucasville Valley for a comfortable 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lucasville Valley through the first quarter.

The Senators’ offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

West Portsmouth West jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Portsmouth West and Lucasville Valley played in a 42-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lucasville Valley faced off against Wheelersburg and West Portsmouth West took on Waverly on Sept. 16 at Waverly High School.

Westerville Central earns stressful win over Grove City

Westerville Central posted a narrow 33-28 win over Grove City on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Westerville Central a 13-7 lead over Grove City.

The Greyhounds darted a modest margin over the Warhawks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Westerville Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-21 lead over Grove City.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 33-28.

Last season, Grove City and Westerville Central faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Westerville Central faced off against Dublin Coffman and Grove City took on Marysville on Sept. 15 at Marysville High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne earns narrow win over Findlay

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne finally found a way to top Findlay 18-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Findlay High on Sept. 29.

Findlay started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Trojans would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-6 lead on the Generals.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with an 18-14 scoring margin.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Findlay squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Findlay faced off against Fremont Ross and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Toledo Start on Sept. 15 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Williamsburg barely beats Blanchester

Williamsburg topped Blanchester 40-34 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Blanchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Williamsburg as the first quarter ended.

Blanchester had a 22-20 edge on Williamsburg at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed Blanchester with a 28-26 lead over Williamsburg heading into the third quarter.

Williamsburg rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring Blanchester 14-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Blanchester and Williamsburg played in a 50-32 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Williamsburg faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Blanchester took on Goshen on Sept. 15 at Goshen High School.

Wilmington tops Batavia

Wilmington controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-7 win against Batavia at Batavia High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Wilmington and Batavia squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Batavia faced off against Bethel-Tate and Wilmington took on Cincinnati Aiken on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central escapes close call with Sarahsville Shenandoah

Woodsfield Monroe Central posted a narrow 34-26 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Sarahsville Shenandoah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Woodsfield Monroe Central as the first quarter ended.

The Zeps moved ahead by earning a 20-18 advantage over the Seminoles at the end of the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

The Seminoles held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Rootstown on Sept. 15 at Rootstown High School.

Worthington Christian escapes Columbus Grandview Heights in thin win

Worthington Christian topped Columbus Grandview Heights 21-14 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Arcadia and Worthington Christian took on Arlington on Sept. 15 at Arlington High School.

Youngstown Chaney collects victory over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Youngstown Chaney handed Youngstown Cardinal Mooney a tough 28-12 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney played in a 22-17 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Canfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Sept. 16 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Youngstown East overcomes Warren Howland

Youngstown East knocked off Warren Howland 30-16 at Warren Howland High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 16-10 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Bears held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Warren Howland and Youngstown East squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warren Howland faced off against Beloit West Branch and Youngstown East took on Akron East on Sept. 15 at Akron East High School.

Youngstown Ursuline claims victory against Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary

Youngstown Ursuline notched a win against Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary 34-20 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Youngstown Ursuline moved ahead of Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Youngstown Ursuline held on with a 20-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Chardon NDCL and Youngstown Ursuline took on Warren G. Harding on Sept. 15 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum shuts out Crooksville

Zanesville West Muskingum’s defense throttled Crooksville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville West Muskingum High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 6-0 lead over Crooksville.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 34-0 lead over the Ceramics at halftime.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville took on Zanesville Maysville on Sept. 15 at Crooksville High School.

