Oak Harbor fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-21 win over Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Tontogany Otsego showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Oak Harbor as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets kept a 21-14 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Oak Harbor pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-21.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Oak Harbor faced off against Rossford and Tontogany Otsego took on Fostoria on Sept. 15 at Fostoria High School.

