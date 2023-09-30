Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Rossford 34-33 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs moved a slim margin over the Flyers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Millbury Lake broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-27 lead over Rossford.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Rossford and Millbury Lake played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Millbury Lake faced off against Genoa Area and Rossford took on Oak Harbor on Sept. 15 at Rossford High School.

