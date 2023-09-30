Genoa Area eventually beat Maumee 42-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Genoa Area a 19-7 lead over Maumee.

The Comets opened an immense 35-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Maumee responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 42-28.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Genoa Area faced off against Millbury Lake and Maumee took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 15 at Maumee High School.

