Pemberville Eastwood handled Fostoria 62-20 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Fostoria High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Fostoria faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fostoria faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Pemberville Eastwood took on Maumee on Sept. 15 at Maumee High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.