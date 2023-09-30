Paulding broke to an early lead and topped Hicksville 48-21 at Paulding High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Paulding a 28-15 lead over Hicksville.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Paulding jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

The last time Hicksville and Paulding played in a 34-15 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Paulding faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Hicksville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Sept. 15 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.