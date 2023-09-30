Sherwood Fairview posted a narrow 44-35 win over Edgerton for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Edgerton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Sherwood Fairview as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Bulldogs controlled the pace, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Edgerton darted a modest margin over Sherwood Fairview as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Apaches rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Edgerton and Sherwood Fairview played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Edgerton faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Sherwood Fairview took on Paulding on Sept. 15 at Paulding High School.

