Toledo Whitmer eventually beat Perrysburg 25-15 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Toledo Whitmer a 6-3 lead over Perrysburg.

The Panthers opened a thin 13-9 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Perrysburg moved ahead of Toledo Whitmer 15-13 to start the final quarter.

The Panthers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Sylvania Southview and Perrysburg took on Oregon Clay on Sept. 15 at Oregon Clay High School.

