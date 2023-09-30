Sylvania Southview’s defense throttled Bowling Green, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Sylvania Southview opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bowling Green through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Sylvania Southview jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green played in a 14-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Bowling Green took on Sylvania Northview on Sept. 15 at Sylvania Northview High School.

