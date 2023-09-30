Whitehouse Anthony Wayne finally found a way to top Findlay 18-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Findlay High on Sept. 29.

Findlay started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Trojans would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-6 lead on the Generals.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with an 18-14 scoring margin.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Findlay squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Findlay faced off against Fremont Ross and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Toledo Start on Sept. 15 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.