Pandora-Gilboa recorded a big victory over Van Buren 53-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 7-0 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a huge 27-7 gap over the Black Knights at the intermission.

Pandora-Gilboa jumped to a 47-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Pandora-Gilboa and Van Buren played in a 30-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against McComb and Van Buren took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Sept. 15 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.