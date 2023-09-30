McComb dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-21 win over Arlington for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave McComb a 21-14 lead over Arlington.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

McComb darted to a 35-21 bulge over Arlington as the final quarter began.

The Panthers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McComb and Arlington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, McComb faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Arlington took on Worthington Christian on Sept. 15 at Arlington High School.

