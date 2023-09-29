De Graff Riverside grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Sidney Lehman Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The Pirates fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Cavaliers’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as De Graff Riverside and Sidney Lehman Catholic were both scoreless.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

The last time De Graff Riverside and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 42-10 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside took on Dayton Northridge on Sept. 15 at De Graff Riverside High School.

