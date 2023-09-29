Cedarville’s defense throttled Springfield Catholic Central, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cedarville jumped in front of Springfield Catholic Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Cedarville jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cedarville and Springfield Catholic Central played in a 20-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Mechanicsburg and Cedarville took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 15 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

