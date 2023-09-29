Corning Miller controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-20 win against Lancaster Fisher Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Corning Miller moved in front of Lancaster Fisher Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a thin 17-7 gap over the Irish at halftime.

Corning Miller pulled to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

The last time Corning Miller and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 36-21 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Corning Miller faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Sept. 15 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.