Crown City South Gallia handled Portsmouth Sciotoville East 46-8 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Crown City South Gallia moved in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Tartans at the intermission.

Crown City South Gallia jumped to a 46-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Crown City South Gallia faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Oak Hill and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Bradford on Sept. 15 at Bradford High School.

